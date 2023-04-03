Honda WR-V, Jazz taken off India product list; countdown for mid-size SUV nears

Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz have been taken off the official product portfolio list of the company here in India, alongwith the fourth-generation Honda City. While this was long anticipated, the Japanese car maker is now gearing up to drive out a mid-size SUV later this year and this model will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, among many others.

Once upon a time, both Honda WR-V and Jazz were relatively successful models and fared reasonably well in the Indian car market. The Honda WR-V was launched in 2017 and was positioned as a premium urban subcompact crossover SUV. Priced between around ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), it managed to undercut several sub-compact SUVs here. The Honda Jazz, on the other hand, was first launched in 2009. Known as Honda Fit in several global markets, Jazz was well received for being a spacious car with decent cabin finish. It was given several feature and style updates, and was priced similar to the WR-V.

But the onslaught of sub-compact SUVs took a toll. Demand for both WR-V and Jazz had been dwindling even though both models were competetively priced. The Honda banner, therefore, had to be held up by the likes of Amaze and City sedans as Civic, BR-V and CR-V had already been taken out.

At the moment, the company's India portfolio only has the fifth-generation Honda City - launched earlier this year, City:eHEV (strong hybrid) and Amaze. But all eyes are peeled on the much-awaited - and much-delayed, according to some, mid-size SUV model. This model will share its platform with the latest City and is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. There are also strong indications that the SUV will pack a turbo petrol motor and strong-hybrid technology eventually.

