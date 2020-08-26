Top Sections
Honda Jazz 2020 launched at starting price of 7.49 lakh
Honda Jazz 2020 gets several styling upgrades on the outside and more features in the cabin.

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda Jazz 2020 gets design upgrades on the outside even as it seeks to build on its reputation of having a versatile and spacious cabin.
  • Jazz is now powered by a BS 6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine and is offered in both manual as well as CVT options.

Honda Jazz 2020 was officially launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third big-ticket launch from the Japanese car maker in recent times after the launch of the fifth-generation Honda City and the facelift WR-V.

Bookings had already been opened for the new Jazz for a token amount of 21,000 and the car now offers several design upgrades on the outside which include a new high-gloss black grille featuring chrome accents, new LED head lights with DRLs, refreshed LED fog lamps, a signature rear LED wing light and redesigned bumpers.

Renowned for being a practical car with a whole lot of space on the inside, Jazz 2020 builds on this reputation and the cabin offers a number of comfort and convenience options.

Under the hood of the new Jazz is the BS 6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine which is made available in both manual as well as CVT options. This BS 6-compliant engine develops 89 bhp of power against 110 Nm of peak torque output.

Jazz 2020 once again locks horns against the likes of Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.