Honda HR-V ditches signature Honda design language: All you need to know

Honda HR-V ditches signature Honda design language: All you need to know

Honda HR-V is expected to get a hybrid powertrain.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 05 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM
The new Honda HR-V SUV, based on the same platform as the Civic, will be launched later this year.

Honda has taken the cover off its second-generation HR-V SUV. Meant to go on sale in the global market later this year, the new Honda HR-V comes with a host of changes and a completely revised design that makes it very distinctive. The second-generation SUV comes based on the new Honda Civic. The new Honda HR-V comes with an aggressive front fascia and is more rugged-looking than before.

(Also Read: Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year)

Here are all the details you need to know about this SUV.

Exterior

The new Honda HR-V comes with a bold looking visual appearance. It gets an aggressive front fascia with sleek headlamps sporting similarity to Honda Civic. The headlamps get integrated LED daytime running lights. A compact yet bold looking front grille, sculpted looking bumper and bonnet increase its visual appeal.

Moving to the side profile, the Honda HR-V gets black sporty alloy wheels and a coupe-like roofline. A blackened glass area, black door handles, and turn indicator integrated ORVMs are other design elements. The wheel arches get black cladding, enhancing the car's boldness. It gets LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. An interesting feature of the SUV is that its windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

Interior

Honda has not revealed the interior of the new HR-V. However, expect it to come with a compact layout and a feature-packed appearance.

Engine and transmission

The new generation Honda HR-V SUV's powertrain details are yet to be disclosed. Expect the Honda HR-V is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine under the hood. The SUV could also get a 1.8-litre engine and a hybrid system as well.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars Honda HR-V 2022 Honda HR-V
