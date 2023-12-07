Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600

Honda Cars India has released its official year-end offers on the company’s website and the City and Amaze sedan get maximum benefits. Customers looking to bring home the Honda City can avail of benefits up to ₹88,600, while the Honda Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹77,000. The offers are available for a limited till December 31, 2023. The newly launched Honda Elevate does not get any discounts from the automaker.

The Honda City facelift arrived earlier this year and now comes with a cash discount of up to ₹25,000. Alternatively, you can choose to get free accessories from the dealer worth ₹26,947. There is also an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000. Corporate buyers get a discount of ₹5,000, while there’s a special corporate discount of ₹20,000 on the sedan.

Concerning variant-wise offers, the Honda City VX and ZX get an extended warranty worth ₹13,651 as part of the package. The City Elegant Edition introduced earlier this year gets a special edition benefit worth ₹40,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. The discounts also extend to the City Hybrid in the brand’s lineup.

The Honda Amaze gets benefits across its variant range including cash and corporate discounts as well as loyalty bonuses for existing Honda owners

On the Honda Amaze, the S variant is available with a cash discount of ₹35,000 or free accessories worth ₹42,444. Customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 a corporate discount of ₹3,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000. If you are an existing Honda user, the company will give you a loyalty bonus of ₹4,000.

Furthermore, the Honda Amaze E variant gets a cash discount of ₹15,000 or buyers can opt for free accessories worth ₹18,148. The subcompact sedan also gets a loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a corporate discount of ₹3,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000. Buyers exchanging their old car will get a bonus of ₹15,000.

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition gets a special edition benefit worth ₹30,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, ₹3,000 worth of corporate discount and a loyalty bonus of ₹4,000. Lastly, the Amaze VX gets a cash discount of ₹25,000 or accessories worth ₹30,245. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a special corporate discount of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. There’s a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000 for existing owners.

Make sure to check with your local dealer for the best offers to get the final price on the Honda City and Amaze. The offers also come at a good time with the automaker slated to hike prices across its lineup from January onwards.

