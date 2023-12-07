Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600

Honda Cars India has released its official year-end offers on the company’s website and the City and Amaze sedan get maximum benefits. Customers looking to bring home the Honda City can avail of benefits up to 88,600, while the Honda Amaze gets benefits of up to 77,000. The offers are available for a limited till December 31, 2023. The newly launched Honda Elevate does not get any discounts from the automaker.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 15:54 PM
The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more

The Honda City facelift arrived earlier this year and now comes with a cash discount of up to 25,000. Alternatively, you can choose to get free accessories from the dealer worth 26,947. There is also an exchange bonus of 15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of 6,000. Corporate buyers get a discount of 5,000, while there’s a special corporate discount of 20,000 on the sedan.

Concerning variant-wise offers, the Honda City VX and ZX get an extended warranty worth 13,651 as part of the package. The City Elegant Edition introduced earlier this year gets a special edition benefit worth 40,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000. The discounts also extend to the City Hybrid in the brand’s lineup.

The Honda Amaze gets benefits across its variant range including cash and corporate discounts as well as loyalty bonuses for existing Honda owners

On the Honda Amaze, the S variant is available with a cash discount of 35,000 or free accessories worth 42,444. Customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of 15,000 a corporate discount of 3,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000. If you are an existing Honda user, the company will give you a loyalty bonus of 4,000.

Furthermore, the Honda Amaze E variant gets a cash discount of 15,000 or buyers can opt for free accessories worth 18,148. The subcompact sedan also gets a loyalty bonus of 4,000, a corporate discount of 3,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000. Buyers exchanging their old car will get a bonus of 15,000.

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition gets a special edition benefit worth 30,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, 3,000 worth of corporate discount and a loyalty bonus of 4,000. Lastly, the Amaze VX gets a cash discount of 25,000 or accessories worth 30,245. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of 15,000, a special corporate discount of 20,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. There’s a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000 for existing owners.

Make sure to check with your local dealer for the best offers to get the final price on the Honda City and Amaze. The offers also come at a good time with the automaker slated to hike prices across its lineup from January onwards.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Amaze City Hybrid ZX car offers December 2023 Honda Amaze Honda Cars India Year End Offers 2023 Honda City
