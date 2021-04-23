Here's all that Audi has lined up for Shanghai Auto Show 2021

Audi along with its Chinese partners FAW and SAIC, has lined up four world premieres at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The star-studded line-up includes all-new Audi A6 e-tron concept, updated Audi Q5L, Audi A7L as well as an SUV that has still been kept under wraps and named Audi concept Shanghai.

As part of its future China strategy, Audi is focusing on electromobility, new production site for electric vehicles and a second partnership with the SAIC Motor Corporation. "We are actively pushing ahead with the change to sustainable mobility in China," says Markus Duesmann, CEO at Audi.

The Audi A6 e-tron is a full-size Sportback and is the first model to be based on the brand's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, dedicated to EVs. The show car comes with a 100 kWh battery that provides a range of more than 700 kilometers on the WLTP standard. There is an 800-volt technology on board that enables extremely fast charging, making the vehicle ready for 300km in just 10 minutes.

The new Audi Q5L will be manufactured in the new Changchun plant in China - apart of the FAW-VW joint venture. This vehicle, Audi says, enhances its product series that now comes with a longer wheelbase.

Audi A7L

Audi's other two offerings come in partnership with SAIC. One is the traditional engine vehicle Audi A7L, which will go into production later in 2021, will be a Made in Shanghai vehicle and reserved for the Chinese market. It combines the sporty DNA of the A7 Sportback and the elegance of a large limousine. It comes with technologies such as adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering and the permanent quattro four-wheel drive.

The second offering in partnership with SAIC is the Audi concept Shanghai SUV that will be unveiled in the second half of 2021. The 4.87-meter-long vehicle will be an all-electric series-made vehicle.