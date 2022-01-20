Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units

2022 VelociRaptor production is limited to just 250 units.New Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 delivers massive 911 Nm of peak torque.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 04:33 PM
Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has recently announced the commencement of the VelociRaptor 600 truck production. This vehicle comes based on the Ford F-150 Raptor truck and boasts a mountainous 911 Nm (672 lb-ft) of torque and 558 bhp.

Hennessey is also the world’s biggest producer of the modified Ford F-150 Raptors. During the last decade, the company claims that it has managed to build thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for its customers across the globe. The high-performance vehicle creator also says that most of its customers opt for performance upgrades to further enhance the off-road capabilities of the vehicle. 

The Off-Road upgrade on the VelociRaptor trucks also includes up to 37-inch off-road tires and a suspension levelling kit. Customers are also free to opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to further enhance the truck's stopping power. All work by the hypercar manufacturer is covered under a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

The total price for the upgraded off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) comes to somewhere around $115,000/ 85.67 lakh (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor). Also, the company has limited the the production of the new 2022 VelociRaptor to just 250 units in order to ensure exclusivity in the market.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022. The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels."

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 04:30 PM IST
TAGS: Hennessey VelociRaptor Hennessey 2022 Hennessey VelociRaptor
