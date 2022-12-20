Hector, MG Motor's first SUV in India, hits one lakh milestone in three years

MG Hector SUV has hit a major production landmark in India. The SUV, which was the carmaker's first model in the country when it made its debut back in 2019, has hit one lakh units. The landmark unit, a red Hector SUV, was rolled out today (October 20) from MG Motor's facility in Halol, Gujarat. Dubbed as India’s first ‘internet SUV’, the Hector still is MG Motor's best-selling model.

The Hector SUV, along with the Astor SUV, form the backbone of MG Motor's sales in India. Averaging around 1,500 units every month, Hector leads MG Motor's fleet in terms of sales ever since it was launched in India three years ago. In 2021, MG had offered a minor facelift version of the SUV. It is also slated to get its new generation version with several upgrades by next month.

MG Motor offers the Hector SUV at a starting price of ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with both petrol and diesel engines, mated to manual as well as CVT transmission options, the top-spec variant of the Hector SUV is currently available at ₹20.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra XUV700. The price of the model will increase from January when the carmaker increases prices across all its models.

The upcoming MG Hector will make its debut next month. In its new generation, the Hector SUV will come with design changes and loaded with more features. According to what the carmaker has confirmed so far, the new Hector will wear a new-look grille with chrome inserts and gloss black elements around it as well as the headlamp housing. There is also a new skid plate with a chrome insert.

The new MG Hector will also boast of the largest infotainment screen in its segment when the SUV is launched in January. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be placed vertically on the dashboard and will be updated with a new user interface and i-Smart technology.

The 2023 Hector is also expected to come with an ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. So, there could be features like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go traffic assist, rear cross-traffic detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and front collision warning.

