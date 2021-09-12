Have money? You can own Kimi Raikkonen’s 2002 McLaren F1 car at this price

If you have enough money to spend and you are an automobile enthusiast, especially if you are keen on motorsports, here's your chance to own Kimi Raikkonen's 2002 McLaren Formula 1 racing car.

RM Sotheby has announced the Formula 1 racing car will go under the hammer on September 17 at St.

Moritz auction. It is expected to fetch around $2,724,795 at the auction.

The 2002 McLaren MP-17D was designed by Adrian Newey, Mike Coughlan, Neil Oatley, and Peter Prodromou. Powered by a 3.0-litre Mercedes-Benz V10 engine, the car is capable of churning out 845 hp of power output at an eardrum tearing 18,500 rpm. This car was the sixth of McLaren’s race cars to feature the distinctive and classic West McLaren Mercedes livery.

This particular Formula 1 car has a chassis number MP4-17A-06. It raced in the 2002 season seven times and another five times in the 2003 season as well. The car made its debut at European Grand Prix during June 21-23 at Nurburgring in Germany.

Finnish race driver Kimi Raikkonen qualified sixth for the race with this car and finished in third just behind the Ferrari duo of Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher. Interestingly, for the Formula 1 enthusiasts, this car brings back the memories of the era when Michael Schumacher used to rule the Formula 1 racing circuits.

The most successful race of this particular McLaren F1 car was at the third race in France at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. Kimi Raikkonen managed to finish second with teammate David Coulthard close behind in third in that race.

The car was upgraded for the 2003 season and performed much better in that season. Competing in five races, it won the race at the Australian Grand Prix with David Coulthard in the cockpit.