Genesis GV70 electric SUV officially breaks cover in China

The new Genesis GV70 electric SUV has officially broken cover in the Chinese market at the ongoing Auto Guangzhou 2021 motor show. The new battery-powered SUV comes out as a rival to the likes BMW iX3, Jaguar i-Pace and Mercedes EQC, among others.

While the pricing or a specific launch timeline is yet to be officially announced, the model is expected to go on sale sometime next year at an entry-level price tag of close to £60,000.

It builds on the existing GV70 large-sized SUV and inherits its basic architecture and space. Also, not to forget, it sports a range of new technologies and features that have been added exclusively for electric vehicles. It appears to be quite similar to its ICE-powered counterparts but being an electric car it features a closed-off grille for improved aerodynamics, and the panel also does a good job of hiding the charging port behind.

The interiors on the SUV will boast several “eco-friendly materials" and will come in Glacier White theme. In order to ensure that the car gets the same rear passenger space as the ICE-powered model, the centre console has been lowered on this model.

The new Genesis GV70 SUV will be offered only as an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) model and will feature a twin electric motor with an overall output of 483bhp and 700Nm of torque in Boost mode.

This setup makes the SUV cr 0-62mph mark in just 4.5 seconds. For the record, one of its rivals, Jaguar i-Pace takes 0.3 seconds longer to do the same sprint.

The company has yet not revealed the exact size of the battery which sits inside the electric SUV, but the car has been claimed to deliver up to 310 miles (500km) on a single charge cycle.