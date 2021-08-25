Future Stellantis cars to get smart cockpit

Car cockpits are increasingly becoming smarter thanks to the new technologies and features. The car cockpits have become more interactive and attractive nowadays, as compared to the old ones. Automobile giant Stellantis is trying to take the game one notch up.

The automaker has joined hands with Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to form a joint venture named Mobile Drive. This comes as part of Stellantis' plan to invest 30 billion euros to develop electric vehicles and new automotive software over the next four years.

Under this joint venture, the two companies will develop smart cockpits for cars. These smart cockpits will come with a host of new technologies and features. Stellantis has said that these smart cockpits will be equipped with navigation, voice assistance and payment services like features.

This means the cars from different automobile brands under Stellantis group, namely Citroen, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati, will come with smart cockpits in near future. The automaker has also indicated these smart cockpits will be available for other car manufacturers as well.

The cars are becoming more dependent on software nowadays. According to analysts, the future cars will be about software more than hardware. A wide range of functions will be controlled by different software in the future vehicles. This is why several automakers around the world are focusing more on new technologies that can be controlled from cabin.

Speaking about the joint venture and upcoming smart cockpit, Stellantis and Foxconn have said in a joint statement that Mobile Drive's roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications. It also said that these applications will include navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others.

Foxconn is famous for assembling Apple's iPhone. The technology comp-any is now trying to diversify into the automotive business as well.