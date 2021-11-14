Ford Mustang family grows with Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, Coastal Edition

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is just as iconic today as it was during its first iteration 55 years ago. Paying homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500, Ford has introduced the limited-run 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition fastback. The special edition will be finished in a classic Brittany Blue exterior paint colour with two different exterior stripe options.

The two exterior stripe options include over-the-top racing stripes with unique GT500 logo, which is also available in Absolute Black, and over-the-top racing stripes with unique vinyl side stripe featuring GT500 logo. The vehicle has been designed and engineered by Ford Performance and is claimed to be the most powerful street-legal Ford ever built.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 model comes equipped with the first-in-class seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, race-bred control strategies and advanced drive modes. While the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 comes at a starting price of $72,900, the Heritage Edition package comes for an additional $2,140. The GT500 Heritage Edition package with hand-painted stripes adds $12,140 to the price of the Shelby GT500.

The Coastal package comes iwth 19-inch machined-face aluminum with tarnished dark-painted wheels, featuring unique vinyl side stripes.

Another new member to the Mustang family is the all-new Coastal Limited Edition that is available on the 310-turbocharged-horsepower Mustang EcoBoost Premium fastback and convertible. The Coastal package comes iwth 19-inch machined-face aluminum with tarnished dark-painted wheels, featuring unique vinyl side stripes.

There is a signature Mustang rear fender side scoop, a black grille, pedestal rear spoiler, Coastal lighted sill plate and Coastal instrument panel badge. The Coastal Edition is exclusively available in three colours - Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange and Rapid Red.

Apart from these two new members coming to the Mustang family, Ford announced that the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 will now also be available in the exclusive Ford Performance paint color – Code Orange. The model comes in eight other new colors - Atlas Blue Metallic, Brittany Blue Metallic - available on GT500 Heritage and Coastal Editions only, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic and Mischievous Purple Metallic.