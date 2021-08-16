Ford introduces 2022 Ford GT'64 Prototype Heritage Edition supercar

As a tribute to the original Ford GT supercar, the automaker has introduced the 2022 Ford GT'64 Prototype Heritage Edition. This limited-edition vehicle is inspired by the 1964 Ford GT prototype that made its debut at the New York International Auto Show in 1964. It went on to become America’s only Le Mans-winning supercar, Ford claims. This heritage edition car in its original livery has been showcased at the recently held Monterey Car Week.

The supercar features Wimbledon White paint with Antimatter Blue graphics, including an over-the-roof triple racing stripe giving it a look of elegance. The company has kept the carbon fibre components prominent which include 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fibre wheels. The carbon fibre theme continues in the cabin as well as the door sills, lower A-pillars and console. The car also comes with matte carbon fibre registers. The carbon fibre seats sport silver stitching, while seating surfaces and head restraints get embossed GT logo.

Coming to technical specs, the Ford GT'64 Prototype Heritage Edition boasts identical features to the standard GT. Under the hood, the supercar comes with the same 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 motor that can create a significant power of 656hp and a peak torque of 746Nm. This helps the vehicle to sprint to 96 kmph from zero in a mere 2.8 seconds. It can also touch the speed of 160 kmph in 6 seconds. The heritage edition car comes with a top speed of 350 kmph.

Ford GT program manager Mike Severson has shared that this model honours the earliest of Ford supercar heritage. “The Ford GT'64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to," he added.

Ford has neither revealed the price point of this model nor the number of units it is going to produce.