Demand for this SUV soars; Carmaker ready to pay buyers to opt something else

It is not everyday that carmaker approaches prospective buyers, admitting its failure to deliver vehicle in time. It is rarer that such carmaker offers cash to those who booked a car to request them to go buy something else. As bizarre as it may sound, something similar has happened in the other corner of the world. Ford Motor, still grappling to produce enough number of Bronco SUVs, has made approaches to buyers with cash. The carmaker wants them to go for some other car, but not Bronco.

According to reports by media outlets in US, like Carscoops, Ford Motor is offering up to $2,500 to all those who are still waiting to get their Bronco SUVs delivered. Ford had launched the 2021 Bronco SUV with two-door and four-door versions in the US a year before the production could start. The delay in production caused a huge backlog for the carmaker.

Supply chain constraints is the reason why Ford Motor has been forced to take such an initiative. It has affected certain variants of the Bronco SUV which offer high-end features. These include the likes of adaptive cruise control, 10-speaker B&O sound system, integrated navigation and body-coloured hardtops. These features are bundled into a package by Ford for its customers who wish to customise their Bronco SUVs.

Ford Bronco SUV currently has waiting period running into months. Though the carmaker has not shared the latest booking figures and pending orders, Ford had said that more than 2 lakh people in the US had booked the iconic SUV since it made its debut in its new avatar.

The new generation Ford Bronco broke covers in 2020. It was introduced with the classic two-door version and the first-ever four-door 4X4 version. The four-wheel drive Bronco also aims to take on a key rival in the US market - the Jeep Wrangler.

According to reports, Ford is offering cash to those who wish to cancel their bookings due to long waiting period. However, the carmaker will pay them if they choose a different Ford model as replacement to the Bronco they have booked. The Ford cars included as part of the scheme include the likes of the Maverick, Mustang and F-150 Tremor.

