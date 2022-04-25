Copyright © HT Media Limited
Elon Musk aims to build a high-speed hyperloop

Elon Musk has been advocating for the hyperloop system for quite some time.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 25 Apr 2022, 03:33 PM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk

After disrupting the electric vehicle segment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is aiming to disrupt the high-speed mobility sector with his Boring company. Musk has said that the Boring Company will aim to build a high-speed hyperloop in the coming years.

(Also Read: EVs to offer rupees three-lakh-crore business opportunities by FY26: CRISIL)

Musk founded the tunnel construction company and since then the firm has been floating the idea of a hyperloop that can reduce travelling time from one place to another significantly. The Tesla CEO has said in a tweet that in the coming years, Boring Company will attempt to build a working hyperloop. "From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city centre to another for distances less than 2,000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys," he further added.

Advocating about the underground tunnels for high-speed transportation using a hyperloop system, Elon Musk has said that underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions. "So it wouldn't matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn't even notice," Musk further said.

Founded in December 2016, Boring Company raised $675 million in a funding round last week. Currently, the company is valued at $5.7 billion. Musk's comment about building the high-speed hyperloop system right after securing the funding is pretty significant.

This is not the first time Boring Company expressed its idea about building a high-speed mobility system. Previously, in 2021, the company received initial approval to build a high-speed transportation system that would shuttle passengers in Tesla electric vehicles via a network of tunnels along a 1.7-mile section under the Las Vegas city.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 03:33 PM IST
