HT Auto
Home Auto News Evs To Offer Rupees Three Lakh Crore Business Opportunities By Fy26: Crisil

EVs to offer rupees three-lakh-crore business opportunities by FY26: CRISIL

An analysis by CRISIL stated that along with metro cities, smaller towns too are hopping on to the EV bandwagon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 02:09 PM
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only

Electric vehicles (EVs) will offer an almost rupees three-lakh-crore business for various stakeholders in India in the next five years through fiscal 2026, as per an analysis by CRISIL. The business opportunity will include potential revenue of about 1.5-lakh crore across vehicle segments for OEMs and around 90,000 crore in the form of disbursements for vehicle financiers, as per the analysis.

Besides government support, the EV segment is expected to be driven by shared mobility, battery swapping and shift from combustion engine vehicles. Further, CRISIL does not rule out EV penetration reaching 15 per cent in two-wheelers, 25-30 per cent in three-wheelers, and 5 per cent in cars and buses by fiscal 2026 in terms of vehicle sales.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | This country aims to grab 20% share of global EV battery market by 2030)

As per data on government's Vahan portal, the share of electric three-wheelers in the country increased to almost 5 per cent from less than 1 per cent in fiscal 2018. The percentage of electric two-wheelers and buses rose to almost 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, as per the analysis, which also suggested that the shift is not limited to large cities either. Smaller towns too are hopping on to the EV bandwagon, driven by the government’s fiscal and non-fiscal measures, the CRISIL analysis stated.

It further noted that various startups with new-age business models as well as OEMs with an established business have showed interest in manufacturing EVs. With many state governments providing demand incentives, and capital assistance for setting up greenfield manufacturing plants, EV revolution is getting momentum, CRISIL said.

It predicts that by 2026, the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers will rise even without subsidy, due to parity of ownership cost with ICE vehicles. Additionally, new trends and business models such as Battery-as-a-service and public charging stations, as well as pay-per-use model will emerge. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 02:07 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions
How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions
Elon Musk aims to build a high-speed hyperloop
Elon Musk aims to build a high-speed hyperloop
Hero Electric to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to tech logistic company
Hero Electric to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to tech logistic company
EVs to offer rupees three-lakh-crore business opportunities by FY26: CRISIL
EVs to offer rupees three-lakh-crore business opportunities by FY26: CRISIL
How to know when your car tyres need replacement
How to know when your car tyres need replacement

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city