Electrified Maserati Levante Hybrid SUV promises 330 hp power output

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati hopped on the hybrid bandwagon back in July 2020 with its Ghibli Hybrid that gets a mild-hybrid powertrain onboard. Now, the Levante SUV too comes with the same 48 volt electrified treatment. Unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, the Maserati Levante Hybrid SUV promises a 330 hp power output, claims the Italian car brand.

(Also Read: Audi reveals A6 e-tron Concept with 700-kms range at Shanghai Auto Show)

Talking about the design of the Levante Hybrid, it gets a new three-layer metallic blue shade called Azzurro Astro complemented by additional blue accents visible on the three side air intakes, brake calipers, and the logo adorning the C-pillar. The Levante Hybrid runs on 21-inch wheels. It sports the revised headlights. Inside the cabin, it gets an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 7-inch instrument cluster.

The hybrid luxury SUV gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. This petrol hybrid powertrain produces 330 hp of power at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2,250 rpm. On the other hand, the torque is delivered at 4,000 rpm when it comes to the sedan.

Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid SUV will generate diesel-like torque output in the low-end rpms while offering the smoothness of a six-cylinder petrol engine.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in six seconds at a top speed of 240 kmph, claims the car manufacturer. On the other hand, the Ghibli hybrid powered by the same powertrain can reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in 5.7 seconds.

The Levante Hybrid gets all-wheel drive, air suspension, and a mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear as standard equipment. Maserati claims the Levante Hybrid delivers V6-like performance while cutting fuel consumption by 16%.