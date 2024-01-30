CNG-AMT perfect tech to address cost-conscious buyers' need, can't derail EVs

Tata Motors opened bookings for the CNG-AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor models just a few days ago, with both cars slated to go on sale soon. This has created quite a ripple in the Indian auto industry, as these cars are set to address a dual front concern of the buyers. At the same time, the CNG-AMT version of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan could pave the way for a new trend in the Indian market.

With Tiago and Tigor getting CNG-AMT technology, it could be a cost-effective solution for those buyers seeking a lower cost of ownership and driving

Over the last few years, the prices of petrol and diesel in India have skyrocketed. At the same time, tightening emission norms, and surging passenger vehicle prices alongside rising inflation have been increasing pressure on car buyers. In this scenario, CNG as a vehicular fuel has witnessed a rise in demand. Buoyed by the rising demand, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai launched petrol-CNG bi-fuel variants of their cars, offering cost-sensitive Indian consumers cost-effective choices, which offer value for money by ensuring the driveability in both petrol and CNG options, as well as lowering the overall cost of ownership cost and emission levels.

Watch: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review

Despite offering driveability on CNG, these cars lack the clutchless automatic transmission technology that ensures a convenient driving experience, especially in congested urban traffic conditions, where constant pressing of the clutch and shifting gears expedite fatigue for the drivers. In such a situation, driving an AMT car can take away the stress of the driver, which is why the clutch-less automatic technology is witnessing a rise in demand across different segments.

CNG-AMT technology can address two-pronged customer worry

The upcoming CNG-AMT technology can address a two-pronged worry of the customers. While the CNG powertrain technology will address the worry of cost-conscious consumers by offering a cheaper alternative to petrol or diesel-only powertrain, it will also ensure lowered emission of pollutants into the environment.

On the other hand, the AMT technology will ensure the drivers will have a more comfortable driving experience, especially in urban bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions, where constant clutch pressing and gear shifting are required. Hence, the CNG-AMT blends the best of both worlds for those car buyers who seek a lower cost of ownership as well as a comfortable driving experience.

Speaking on this technology, Puneet Gupta, Director of S&P Global Mobility, said that CNG-AMT comes as a perfect solution to address the need of a cost-conscious customer who needs driving comfort too. “This is a frugal solution keeping in mind Indian customers at the core. Tata Motors understands the pulse of the customer like no other," Gupta added.

Watch: Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto | HT Auto

CNG-AMT threat for electric cars

With the arrival of the CNG-AMT technology and the electric cars being considerably costly in the Indian market, many may think the new technology may threaten the EVs in India, by slowing down the adoption rate for the battery-electric cars. However, experts don't believe that. Speaking on this, Gupta said that CNG-AMT is an intermediate solution and will no longer be a consumer choice when electric vehicles take off. “EVs are more of digital machines on wheels which should be compared with hard-core options like CNG or ICE techniques," he added.

Challenges for CNG-AMT technology

Despite Tata Motors being all set to venture into the CNG-AMT segment, it has been a well-known fact that clutch-less automatic transmission doesn't gel well with CNG fuel technology. There are multiple reasons behind this phenomenon, which include a lack of low-end power from a CNG powertrain, and considerable lag in acceleration in both CNG and AMT cars. Also, there is a possibility of premature clutch wear.

A CNG powertrain lacks low-end torque and takes its own time to gain pace, eventually putting pressure on the engine to generate power at a particular instant. The AMT technology comes with detuned clutches as they are unable to withstand heavy torque and are prone to overheating. Hence, in the need of an instant power requirement, a CNG-AMT car can lag in upshifting gears. A CNG-AMT car is bound to experience a considerable lag in acceleration as there will be low power output.

Will other automakers follow the same path?

Maruti Suzuki has the widest range of petrol-CNG bi-fuel cars in India, while Hyundai too sells cars with the same technology. However, none of these two carmakers offer AMT in their petrol-CNG cars. With Tata Motors paving the way, we may see Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai too aiming to grab a chunk in the CNG-AMT segment. However, none of these two carmakers have revealed any such plan yet.

