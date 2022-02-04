City to Jazz: Honda offers discount on its cars in February

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda is offering discounts of up to 35,000 on select models in February. Honda's discounts this month is extended across its lineup which includes City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 09:45 AM
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in February.

Honda Cars India continue to offer heavy discounts on its cars for customers in India in February. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts across its existing lineup in India. The offer is available throughout the month.

The discounts are available on Honda cars like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The discounts go up to as much as 35,596, depending on model and variant.

The fifth generation compact sedan City gets the maximum discount of 35,596. In January, Honda had offered a discount of 36,000 for the same model. The discount on fifth generation City include cash discount of up to 10 000, discount on car exchange and customer loyalty bonus of up to 5,000 each, car exchange bonus of up to 7,000 and corporate discount of up to 8,000.

The older generation City sedan also gets discount. However, the discount amount for the fourth generation City is much less and restricted to the petrol models. Honda is offering 20,000, which include only car exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and corporate discounts.

Honda's premium hatchback Jazz gets the second highest discount among the other cars. Honda is offering a discount of up to 33,158 on the petrol variants of Jazz. One can either choose cash discount of 10,000 or pick official Honda car accessories worth 12,158 besides other regular discounts.

The petrol models of Honda's sub-compact SUV WR-V is being offered with a discount of up to 26,000. Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan gets a discount of 15,000 across all variants.

Last month, Honda registered a three percent dip in its sales with 12,149 units. The company sold a total of 12,552 units during the same month a year ago. The Japanese auto giant's domestic sales stood at 10,427 units last month as compared to 11,319 units in January of 2021.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 09:45 AM IST
