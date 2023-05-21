How to avoid traffic jams in metro cities? Top 5 tips

First tip: Check traffic reports on local new channels before you begin your journey
This will help you plan your route in advance
Second tip: Check alternate routes to reach your destination
This way, you can change your route to one with less or no traffic
Third tip: Avoid going out in rush hour unless necessary
Rush hours or office hours tend to have much more traffic
Fourth tip: Use traffic apps to monitor traffic real-time
Most such apps have real time camera feeds to view traffic conditions
Fifth tip: If your commute is a walkable distance, avoid taking the car out