How to avoid traffic jams in metro cities? Top 5 tips

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 21, 2023

First tip: Check traffic reports on local new channels before you begin your journey

This will help you plan your route in advance

 Second tip: Check alternate routes to reach your destination

This way, you can change your route to one with less or no traffic

Third tip: Avoid going out in rush hour unless necessary

Rush hours or office hours tend to have much more traffic

Fourth tip: Use traffic apps to monitor traffic real-time

Most such apps have real time camera feeds to view traffic conditions

Fifth tip: If your commute is a walkable distance, avoid taking the car out
 Either go walking or use a cycle to get your work done faster. For more such reports...
