Citroen C5 Aircross SUV prices hiked. Check new price list here

French carmaker Citroen has increased the price of its flagship SUV C5 Aircross, its only offering for the Indian markets currently. The new prices of the C5 Aircross SUV, which is available in two trims, have gone up by up to ₹one lakh.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, offered in Feel and Shine variants, was launched earlier this year in April.

The introductory price for the base trim Feel was at ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of the top-spec Shine variant was at ₹31.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen India's official website has updated the price to ₹31.30 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of the Shine variant has now gone up to ₹32.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Manufactured in India at the carmaker's CK Birla plant in Thiruvallur of Tamil Nadu, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV competes with rivals like the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, and will also take on the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan SUV as well.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV comes with LED headlamps and taillights, panoramic sunroof in the top-end Shine variant, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. There are features like hands-free parking, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and power-adjustable ORVMs along with standard features such as automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control and keyless entry.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-diesel engine which comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 177 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Citroen also claims that the C5 Aircross offers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.

Citroen is also all set to introduce its second model in India. The carmaker has announced that it will soon launch the C3 SUV which is likely to compete in the sub-compact SUV segment featuring the likes of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The C3 will come with features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a one litre glovebox and 315 litres of boot space. It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-charged motor which belts out 130 bhp and is likely to be mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox as well as a five-speed manual unit.