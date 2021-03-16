Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India launch date revealed
Citroen C5 Aircross gets a move on with a sense of purpose on open stretches.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India launch date revealed

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Customers who book the Citroen C5 Aircross early (before the launch) will be eligible to receive a complimentary five years - 50,000 km maintenance package.
  • The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be positioned in the premium SUV segment.

Citroen India has announced that it will launch its maiden C5 Aircross SUV in the country on April 7. The pre-bookings on the SUV have already commenced since last month and interested customers can get their car booked for a token amount of 50,000 at the company's new La Maison dealership or the official website.

(Also Read: Citroen is testing entry-level SUV for India, may rival Brezza, Venue and Sonet)

The company has also announced that it will be offering a handful of benefits to the early-bird reservations. So the customers who book the Citroen C5 Aircross early (before the launch) will be eligible to receive a complimentary five years - 50,000 km maintenance package. The early-bird offer will be valid for bookings made up to April 6 and deliveries made up to June 30.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be positioned in the premium segment and is seen as a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the higher variants of the Jeep Compass. It will ride on 18-inch alloy wheels and will come kitted with features such as automatic headlamps, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control system, 8-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, independently adjustable rear seats, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate, two driving modes, etc.

(Also Read: Is Citroen planning a comeback for iconic Ambassador through CC26?)

The SUV will be launched in two variants - Feel and Shine, and will source power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine pumping out 176 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm. There will be an eight-speed automatic gearbox. And the powertrain will deliver a maximum fuel efficiency of 18.6 km/l.

When launched, expect the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be priced at around 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

TRENDING NEWS

See All