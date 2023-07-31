Citroen C3 Aircross SUV bookings and delivery timelines revealed for India

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is all set for its official debut in the Indian car market around the festive season and the French manufacturer on Monday revealed that bookings for the vehicle will be opened in September. The company also confirmed that deliveries of the C3 Aircross - the fourth product from Citroen here - will begin from October onwards.

Citroen came calling to India in 2019 and launched its first model - C5 Aircross SUV - in 2021. This was followed by the launch of the C3 hatchback and its all-electric version - eC3 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. But the company is perhaps placing its biggest bet on the C3 Aircross because it will compete in the extremely lucrative but fiercely competitive mid-size SUV space in what is now the world's third largest vehicle market. India, now behind only China and the US, is where the Stellantis Group as a whole and Citroen as a brand is focusing big time.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was first showcased in April of this year and is the only vehicle in its segment to also offer a five plus two seating configuration. The two seats in the third row can be removed and stored away when not required. This opens a segment-leading cargo area of over 500 litres. Those who would opt for the five-seat configuration would, obviously, still get the same large cargo area.

Positioned as a family SUV that prioritises comfort, value and a robust drive trait, the C3 Aircross claims to offer segment-leading space in the cabin for occupants as well while being fitted with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen, seven-inch driver display unit, roof-mounted AC vents, among other highlights.

On the outside, Citroen is underlining the muscular profile of the C3 Aircross which comes with a split headlamp set up, faux skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and will be offered in numerous single and dual-tone hues. Interestingly, there are four single-tone hues and as many as six dual-tone options, apart from customisation packs as well as two options for dashboard colour scheme.

What's also mighty interesting is that all variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the same engine that is also responsible for propelling the C3 as well. The power output figure stands at 108 bhp and torque numbers are at 190 Nm.

