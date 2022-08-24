Bugatti Mistral's gear shifter will remind you of Jurassic Park: Here's why

Bugatti Mistral has broken cover at the Monterey Car Week, and it grabbed a lot of attention from the automotive community. The $5 million hypercar without a roof and based on the Bugatti Chiron comes with a unique gear shifter that reminds us of Jurassic Park. The most exciting facet located in the cabin is the amber inserts with a little dancing elephant sculpture inside the shifter. This is just like the amber-covered mosquito in John Hammond's cane in the Jurassic Park movie.

(Also Read: Bugatti reveals W16 Mistral hypercar; bids goodbye to its legendary W16 engine)

Bugatti's Deputy Design Director Frank Heyl said that inside the gear shifter is a yellow amber insert, and there is an elephant in there. he also said that the sculpture inside the amber was inspired by sculptures from Ettore Bugatti's brother Rembrandt Bugatti, who was an artist and a sculptor and used to make animal sculptures.

The dancing elephant sculptor was first used by Bugatti Royale at its front. "And [Rembrandt] did the dancing elephant that was dancing on the world, and it was on the front of the Bugatti Royale. So we thought it would be a nice thing – because we always identify Bugatti with this elephant – to put it into [the shifter]," said Heyl.

The automaker claims that the tiny elephant is just one detail on a laundry list that also includes an illuminated "BUGATTI" lettering in the rear and vertically oriented headlights. Bugatti claims that as the W16 is making its way out in favour of electrification, Mistral comes as a sendoff to the Chiron.

