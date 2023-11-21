Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Edition unveiled. Check out what's special

Bugatti has unveiled the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix, it is a customized version of the Chiron Pur Sport that is made under the automaker's Sur Mesure personalisation program. Bugatti will only be making three Chiron Pur Sports under the personalisation program and the Grand Prix is the second limited edition which will be delivered to a client from Singapore. The first model was unveiled back in December 2021.

The hypercar pays tribute to the marque’s historic motorsport greatness. The exterior is finished in a ‘Blanc’ mono-white colour scheme with ‘Grand Prix Red’ for the fading ‘EB’ logo pattern on the fenders and the start number ‘32’ on the side. This is inspired by Louis Chiron’s 1931 win at the French Grand Prix in a Type 51 which carried the number ‘32’. There is also exposed carbon fibre everywhere.

Mechanically, the Grand Prix version is identical to the standard Chiron Pur Sport. When compared to the standard Chiron, the Pur Sport features a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, Magnesium wheels, a new transmission, lightweight disc brakes and a fixed rear wing (without hydraulic system).

Moreover, the Pur Sport also gets a reworked suspension setup because of the lighter overall weight. Bugatti engineers have also swapped the earlier stock tyres to the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers.

Powering the Chiron Pur Sport is the same 8.0-litre W16 engine which has been tuned to deliver 1,479 bhp of max power and 1,600 Nm of peak torque. The engine rpm now revs higher by 200 rpm, up to 6,900 rpm. The performance updates also include a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with 15 per cent shorter gear ratios than its predecessor and a new drive mode. The new ESC Sport+ mode allows the hypercar to drift.

