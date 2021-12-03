Breaking traffic rules will draw higher penalties in Maharashtra: Know in detail

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification saying that it has hiked fees for various traffic offences, as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. The implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act and compounding fees for various traffic violation offences are now into effect from December 1.

(Also Read: Driving licence, RC expired? Delhi extends deadline to renew till this date)

Maharashtra state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane has said that this hike in compounding fees will help to bring down accidents and ensure discipline among the motorists. "This will help improve overall road safety, reduce fatalities and ensure better road discipline among people," Dhakane said to PTI.

Maharashtra government had earlier reduced compounding fees for several traffic offences compared to the fines and penalties defined in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which came into effect on September 1, 2019. The decision was taken as the state government was not in favour of penalising the traffic rule violators with hefty fines.

Now, under the revised strategy, the compounding fees of ₹10,000 will be levied for not giving way to an ambulance. Unauthorised interference with the vehicle will draw a compounding fee of ₹1,000. Driving without insurance will invite a compounding fee of ₹2,000. Compounding fees for travelling without a ticket or pass on stage carriage buses will be ₹500.

Driving a vehicle without a licence will attract a ₹5,000 compounding fee for the driver, while the owner of the vehicle will also be charged with the same amount of compounding fees. Vehicle racing has been a menace in several areas of the country and poses a major risk for motorists and pedestrians as well. Compounding fees for vehicle racing is ₹5000 for the first offence and ₹10,000 for the second offence and every subsequent offence.

According to the latest notification, the offenders will have to pay ₹1,000 compounding fees for displaying registration plate (number plate) other than in prescribed forms, for driving vehicles without reflectors and tail lamps.

Also, under section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, compounding fees have been increased to ₹500 for a first-time offence and ₹1,500 for the second offence and thereafter.