Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Adds Toyota Fortuner Legender Suv. Check Its Price

Ranveer Singh drives home a new Toyota Fortuner SUV. Check its price

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has added a new car to his collection. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai with his new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV. The SUV is priced at 50 lakh and sits on top of the Fortuner family in India. The Fortuner Legender model bought by the actor of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Simmba fame is the top-end variant. The Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV was launched in India in 2021 and comes at a starting price of 43.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 13:35 PM
Follow us on:
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seen with his brand new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: YouTube/CarsForYou)

Ranveer Singh's video with the new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV went viral on social media. He was seen stepping into the backseat of the black Fortuner Legender while driving out. This SUV is currently the most affordable car in Ranveer Singh's garage, replacing his old Maruti Ciaz sedan. The SUV bears the 6969 registration number which features in other cars owned by the actor.

Ranveer Singh also owns a fleet of luxury cars which include Jaguar XJ, Aston Martin Rapide, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Lamborghini Urus.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 27.70 - 34.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
MG Gloster
₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.90 - 36.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2023
₹ 27 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Toyota Motor sells the Fortuner Legender SUV in India with only one diesel engine option. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel unit which churns out 204 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and offers both 4X2 and 4X4 drive systems.

Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV stands 4,795 mm in height, 1,855 mm in width and 1,835 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm and offers ground clearance of 209 mm.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender looks slightly different from the standard Fortuner SUVs. It comes with LED headlights and DRLs, a tweaked twin grille with indicators mounted on the bumper. On the inside, the SUV offers dual-tone interior, leather seats, digital infotainment screen wireless charging among some of its features.

In terms of safety, the Fortuner Legender SUV offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control among others.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: Ranveer Singh
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS