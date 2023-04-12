Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW XM Label Red debuts as most powerful Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp

BMW XM Label Red debuts as most powerful Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp

BMW XM Label Red, the hotter version of the already introduced XM high-performance SUV, has finally made its debut. The BMW XM Label Red comes as the most powerful road-going car BMW has ever produced. While the XM already showcased what a large luxury SUV from the Bavarian auto giant's M performance division can make, the XM Label Red takes the game one notch up with its spicy hot performance. The car is set to make its public debut next week at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.

12 Apr 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.

To give you a clearer picture of what the XM Label Red is capable of, while the standard BMW XM is capable of churning out 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque, the XM Label Red ups the ante by pumping out a colossal 738 hp peak power and mammoth 1,000 Nm maximum torque. The BMW XM Label Red gets its energy from a newly developed 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that works along with an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The internal combustion engine is an upgraded version of the S68 power mill. The car also gets BMW's famous xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The internal combustion engine alone can produce 577 hp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque, 94 hp and 100 Nm extra over the standard XM. On the other hand, the electric motor is good to churn out 194 hp of peak power and 279 Nm of maximum torque, which is the same as the standard XM. The hybrid powertrain of XM Label Red pumps out substantially higher power and torque than its regular version.

While the BMW XM Label Red has been designed to scorch the asphalt, it can take on dunes. BMW claims the car comes with a Sand mode, which allows it to take the challenge of tackling dunes. BMW also claims that the XM Label Red can sprint to 96 kmph from a standstill position in just 37 seconds. Also, it can reach a top speed of 250 kmph flat out, while the optional M Driver's Package allows it to reach 282 kmph flat out. This too, makes the car 11 kmph faster than the standard XM equipped with the optional performance kit.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
