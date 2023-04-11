A perfect super luxury retreat on wheels!

Rolls-Royce plays in a league of its own but still sets the bar higher each time
In a time when SUVs are setting the trend, nothing goes better than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan!
This bespoke Cullinan SUV is crafted to cater to the most intricate needs of its owner
Called as the Recreation Module, this customised super luxury SUV offers 48 litres of space that can be configured as per the owner's choice to accommodate almost everything he or she wants
One can easily store all of his or her gadgets in the given compartments. Too cool to be true, isn't it?
The car also has numerous pockets which are ideal to keep knick knacks
Detective or not, one needs an occasional retreat
To cater to that, Cullinan Recreation Module offers picnic seats and a small table to eat and relax
The entire assembly can be removed and stored separately, which allows customers to create modules for specific hobbies and applications