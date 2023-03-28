Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Pathaan’s success with Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 10 crore

Published Mar 28, 2023

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has brought home a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The actor, who is also the brand ambassador for Hyundai, has a vast car collection

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the latest addition to his illustrious collection

The luxury car with Arctic White body colour was spotted in Mumbai, its number plate ending with 0555

The Cullinan Black Badge costs around 10 crore in India

It is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine

It is capable of generating 600 bhp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque

Besides the Cullinan Black Badge, SRK also owns a Roils-Royce phantom Drophead Coupe

Some of the other cars he owns are Range Rover Sport, BMW i8 and Toyota Land Cruiser
