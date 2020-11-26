BMW X5 M Competition launched at 1.94 cr, targets Urus and Audi RSQ8

BMW India on Thursday officially launched the extremely powerful X5 M Competition here at ₹1.94 crore. With an eye out for performance SUVs like Audi RSQ8 and Lamborghini Urus, the BMW X5 M Competition will hope to make a mark in a super-exclusive and extremely niche car segment here.

BMW X5 M Competition is a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with the car maker making big and bold claims about its performance capabilities. Much like RSQ8 and Urus, it has been brought to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route and is powered by the latest-generation V8 engine. It gets the M TwinPower Turbo technology with racetrack-proven cooling system to further its performance capabilities and with 600 hp of max power and a jaw-clenching torque of 750 Nm, the X5 M Competition fires from standstill to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds. The vehicle has an electronically-limited top-speed of 250 kmph.

(Also see more pics of BMW X5 M Competition)

BMW X5 M Competition gets M light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear.

The powerful and capable engine is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic auto transmission unit.

All of the performance falls on the metaphorical shoulders of ‘M’ light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential claim to give the vehicle dynamic on-road performance and masterful off-road ability. And if that is not enough, the steering wheel inside gets paddle shifters while cruise control with braking function and launch control function aim to further driving ease and feel.

BMW says the M Servotronic steering is designed to offer a sporty drive while also offering comfort during long journeys while the M-specific chassis ensures precise handling. While the brakes have two settings - Comfort and Sport - for switching between brake pedal feels, there is also an M Mode button on the center console of the vehicle which offers a choice between Track, Road and Sport mode.

The X5 M Competition may not be the sportiest vehicle in its exclusive segment but it has a massive and dominant road presence. This is mostly thanks to a large front bumper air intake openings to feed additional air to the coolers. It features both a roof and lower tailgate spoiler as part of their aerodynamic enhancements. It also gets BMW Laserlight which has a range of around 500 metres.

On the inside, the X5 M Competition gets a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard.

BMW X5 M Competition promises a loaded and comfortable cabin.

Sound is belted out through a Harman Kardon Surround system while there is a provision for wireless phone charging as well. And the luxury quotient is upped by a panoramic sunroof, acoustic glazing and an ambient air package. There is a Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system offered as an optional extra.

With great speed comes great responsibility and as such, the latest from BMW offers several highlights on this count like front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. As a part of standard package, Adaptive LED headlights, High Beam Assistant and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on BMW Head-Up Display.

The number of options in the ultra premium SUV segment has seen significant movement in recent times and while Lamborghini Urus still sits as the most premium in terms of pricing, the entry of the likes of Audi Q8 and RSQ8 and the BMW X5 M Competition may auger well for speed-seeking enthusiasts with the budget for such vehicles.