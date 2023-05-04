One SUV to rule them all? BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched at 49 lakh

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport was officially launched in India on Thursday at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 SUV has been a popular entry-level model into the brand's lineup of vehicles and the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is looking at offering even more driving enthusiasm while boasting of a cabin with several new-age features.

To be manufactured locally at the company plant in Chennai, bookings for BMW X1 M Sport has been opened at company dealerships and on its official India website and deliveries will start from June onwards. “Our ‘M Sport’ style variant always receives special attention due to its dynamic M design and luxurious interiors inspired by high-performance motorsport genes," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, in a press statement issued by the company. "Looking at the high customer interest, we are glad to introduce the M Sport variant in petrol as well - BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. With this, we add more thrill to the range and a new dimension of joy."

What are the style updates on the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport?

The X1 M Sport is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire, Storm Bay and M Portimao Blue metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

In terms of sheer road presence and body styling, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is larger than its predecessor. Its exterior profile is highlighted by an even more prominent kidney grille on the face which is flanked by slim LED headlights. These adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are come as standard. The SUV is stretched and the side profile appears robust courtesy square wheel arches and an elongated roofline with roof rails on top. The front and rear bumper panels have an M-specific design and come in vehicle colour with inserts in black high-gloss. Aluminium inserts with 'M' inscription on the entry sills evoke the M legacy as one enters the car. The model sports 18-inch light-alloy wheels in double-spoke style.

What are the cabin highlights and feature additions on the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport?

The cabin of the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport too now brags of a number of crucial updates, starting with a new digital BMW curved 10.25-inch display, decorative strips including ambient lighting in instrument panel and front doors, accent trim strips in Pearl Chrome, Harman Kardon Surround Sound Hi-Fi system with 12 speakers, M Leather steering wheel and pedal covers in stainless-steel, individual roof lining Anthracite and trim with aluminium mesheffect. And while all of this promise to elevate the luxury quotient of the vehicle, there is focus on comfort as well with active seats for driver and front passenger which get multiple massage programs with variable intensities and speeds. Those at the back can manually adjust seats forward or back to adjust leg space by up to 130 mm. And at the very end of the vehicle is a 540-litre cargo space.

What are the technical specifications of BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport?

Powering the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is a 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds and there is a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch that is responsible for handling transmission duties. For the enthusiasts, there are paddle shifters as well as a Sport Boost mode.

In terms of safety and convenience, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with Driver Assistance Systems such as Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), among others. The vehicle is also offered with BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access.

