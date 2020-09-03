BMW takes to Twitter to poke at Mercedes S-Class 2021, again

Friendly banter between luxury car makers is hardly new. From hoardings to social media platforms, BMW, Mercedes and Audi have often gone at each other with smart quips and jabs in what often tickles fans of each brand in varying ways. Shortly after Mercedes unveiled the 2021 S-Class then, BMW's Twitter handle opted to prod at its German rival with a message that was crisp and clean, and yet showcased what its own offering has to rival the latest flagship sedan from Daimler.

Mercedes S-Class 2021 has made quite a buzz in recent months with the company dropping hints and teasers galore. On Wednesday, the S-Class 2021 was finally unveiled in all its glory as it seeks to redefine the performance and luxury quotients. BMW though was at the ready. "What we think, when we hear there’s a “new S" coming…" it posted on the micro-blogging site, tagging the official handle of Mercedes and, wait for it, showcasing the 7-Series.

And very smartly, the 7-Series was shown making its way up an S-shaped hill road. Well played.

Mercedes' Twitter handle was prompt with its reply too. "We know we have a 'nice S', thanks for showing us yours," its message read, although many pointed out it was a rather lackluster comeback.

At the time of filing this report, Audi had not entered the banter but it too has the A8 to show off if it chooses to.

Fans of the car makers, however, once again jumped in to heap praise on their favorite brand and share memes on the other. Such exchanges, smart marketing moves as they are, often show the human face of car companies and help them connect with the larger audience.