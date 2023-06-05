BMW 4-Series Convertible goes swimming in sea. Here's what happened next

A BMW 4-Series Convertible owner in the UK found out the hard way how and why the sea could not be trusted. The luxury car was parked on the beach and washed out to the sea. A social media post has revealed how the luxury convertible was parked on the sea beach and washed out to the sea during high tide last weekend.

The social media post has also revealed that the St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team had to be called in to recover the hardtop convertible from the sea. The incident occurred at Trevaunance Beach in Cornwall last weekend, during a holiday weekend. The post claims that the coastguard was called out to the scene in the morning to make sure that all of the occupants of the car were safe. However, no one was harmed in the incident, and officials securely salvaged the car from the sea.

The BMW 4-Seris Convertible was only submerged to the top of the wheel wells. But the rescue operation was pretty complicated, claims the social media post. Photos shared by the St Agnes Coastguard show how the waves were crashing over the top of the car, which suggests that after likely made it into the cabin of the car through the open windows. The coastguard wrote in its post, “You can’t park there sir!" The post and the images also reveal seawater dripping from the car, which is unlikely to be very good for the vehicle in the long term, as salt and water are not very friendly materials for a car.

Netizens were quick to react to the incident. Some said that the owner of the luxury car simply wasted the coastguard's time and resources. Some people even suggested that the owner of the car should be sent a bill for the rescue operation.

