BMW promises more emotional driving experience with its latest OTA for M3, M4

German luxury car marquee is rolling out a fresh over-the-air (OTA) software update meant for the cars with iDrive 7. The latest OTA software update comes with several improvements to key vehicle technologies and functions. As the automaker claims, this update is meant to enhance the overall feeling while driving, ensuring a more emotional driving experience, especially for the owners of BMW M3 and M4.

The luxury car brand further claims that the new OTA update will further refine the engine start sound in performance-focused BMW M3 and M4 models. Also, the cars that come with BMW's 8-speed M Steptronic transmission should expect a clearer audio confirmation during gear shifting and changes in shifting loads, thanks to the new OTA update.

While all of these functionalities can be configured through Drive, but BMW claims that the new OTA update is bound to make the M driving experience even more emotional for the drivers.

Apart from the abovementioned changes, the fresh OTA software update for the BMW models come with enhancement to in-car technology, starting with Pandora and Spotify. Podcast playlists on Spotify are now available in the BMW cars through BMW Connected Music. Also, the cars that are equipped with SiriusXM with 360L now comes with Pandora stations. This will enable the BMW owners with the ability to customise their own music channels free of advertisements.

The OTA update brings change to BMW's News app as well. It now comes incorporating personalized, intelligent news filtering, improved audio quality, news feeds, news content listening through voice function etc.

Another major update is the addition of Android operating system compatibility for BMW's Digital Key, which was initially available only for Apple devices. The first Android devices that are getting this functionality includes Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This feature allows the BMW owners to lock or unlock their Bimmers simply by holding the smartphone next to the driver's door handle. It also allows remote engine startup by just placing the smartphone in the wireless charging tray.