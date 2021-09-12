BMW M4 gives Ford Mustang vibe in new avatar, gets wide customisation options

BMW M series is known for its exclusive performance. They are at par with the Mercedes-Benz AMG and Audi RS series. The Bavarian luxury car giant has showcased a host of exciting cars and concepts at the IAA 2021 in Munich.

One of the exhibits there was the all-new BMW M4.

The new generation BMW M4 comes with a completely revamped design. The model showcased at the event was a Mint Green painted BMW M4 that appeared fresh compared to the other M series cars. The car also had 20-inch bronze wheels. Both the Mint Green paint and bronze wheel options are available as part of the customisation program offered to the buyers of this performance coupe.

The new generation BMW M4 coupe is available with 130 different colour options as part of the customisation program. The car gets a completely redesigned front grille that comes with a signature kidney appearance but is larger, sharper and more sculpted looking. It sheds the conventional roundish appearance and looks edgier.

The other customisation options include a new front fibre splitter, a redesigned rear bumper, rear wing, new side skirts. BMW has given all these elements carbon fibre treatment in order to make them sturdy and lightweight. All these come as part of the BMW M Performance Parts catalogue.

Not only the exterior, the cabin of this car too gets a host of customisation options. These include updated interior seating surface and trim pieces.

In terms of overall stock design, the car looks a bit like Ford Mustang GT from the side profile. However, the distinctive design elements are easily visible as well. The stock model is available in 13 different colour options. The standard model is available in three variants - Coupe, Competition Coupe and Competition xDrive Coupe. Pricing of the car starts from $71,800 in the US market.