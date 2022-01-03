BMW iX M60 electric SUV, with over 500 kms range, leaked ahead of global debut

BMW iX M60 is slated to make its debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas in a few days. But ahead of the official unveiling, several details about the upcoming electric vehicles has leaked online.

The BMW iX M60 is tuned by the M Performance Automobile Division.

The iX M60 is going to be the first ever fully electric BMW M model in the carmaker's history. According to the leaked images, it will feature a more aggressive body styling compared to other electric models from the German carmaker.

In collaborations with world-renowned artists, the BMW iX M60 will have the technology that changes the vehicle's exterior colour. This is the first time ever that such a technology will be shown to the world when the iX M60 breaks cover this week.

The BMW iX M60 is going to be powered by two electric motors with an output reportedly more than 600 horsepower and 765 Newton meters of torque. This will make it a more powerful model than the iX xDrive50 which has an output of 515 hp and 765 Nm of torque. The acceleration of the iX M60 from zero to 100 kmph is also reportedly under four seconds, making it quicker than 4.6 seconds by xDrive50.

The BMW iX M60 is likely to come packed with a 105.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, the same that is used for the iX models. The battery will help the electric SUV to return a range of around 500 kms on a single charge.

In terms of charging, all BMW iX models will have a charging speed of 200 kW on compatible DC quick chargers. At that speed, the BMW iX can go from 10-80 percent battery power in just 40 minutes. There's also a ten-minute quick charge, which can amount to 120 kms of charge for the BMW iX xDrive50 or 90 kms of charge for the iX xDrive40.