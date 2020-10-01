BMW brings in 15 units of MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition at 44.90 lakh

BMW on Thursday announced the launch of MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition with only 15 units brought in through the Completely Build-UP (CBU) route. The car is available for booking only on the MINI website in India.

Based on the first edition launched back in 2007, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition brings in unique design elements - both on the outside as well as in the cabin. This includes a new Deep Laguan Metallic exterior paint, geometric pattern of the soft-top electric roof, specially-designed 17-inch alloys in two tone, door sill finishers made of brushed aluminum and bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes. The leather seats inside are in Anthracite while the multi-function steering wheel is also in leather and sports the Sidewalk logo with contrast seams.

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre four cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine which gives it max power of 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. The company claims this is good enough to help the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition race to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds with the top speed limited to 230 kmph. There is a seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission unit with double clutch as well as paddles behind the steering.

The company further states that the drive modes available on the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition can be customized for either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving.

The safety highlights of the car include front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist (BA), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), crash senor, ABS, Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Run-flat indicator. There is also an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation and the car can be additionally bought with 'Excitement Package' which incorporates LED interiors with ambient lighting and MINI logo's projection on the ground when the door on the driver's side is opene