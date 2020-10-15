BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to launch in India today: Live and latest updates

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will launch in India after creating a whole lot of buzz in the Indian market in recent weeks. Based on BMW's modular FAAR platform, the 2 Series Grand Coupe is the company's entry-level sedan in the country. While it made its global debut in November of 2019 and it took almost a year to bring it to Indian shores, the product may now specifically be targeted at customers looking to break into the luxury segment for the first time.

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:

8.55 am: What's it like on the inside? The car will boast of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with iDrive inerface. There is also a dual-zone climate control feature, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and even a head up display (HUD).

8.35 am: Want a petrol? Word is that the car will also be offered with a two-litre petrol engine at a subsequent date.

8.20 am: Pre-launch bookings for the latest BMW set to hit Indian roads has been opened. Interestingly, the car maker is throwing in Taj gift cards worth ₹50,000.

8.10 am: The car will have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

8.00 am: The 2 Series Grand Coupe will be launched with a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine which is capable of producing 184 bhp of max power and has 400 Nm of peak torque.

7.58 am: The 2 Series Gran Coupe will take on Mercedes-Benz A Class and Audi A3.

7.50 am: The car measures 4,526 mm in length, has a width of 1,800 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm.