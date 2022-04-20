HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Auto Industry Supply Chain Woes Easing Gradually, Indicates Icra Study

Auto industry supply chain woes easing gradually, indicates ICRA study

The study claims that semiconductor availability has been improving on a sequential basis over the past few months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 04:29 PM
The automobile dealerships have been witnessing several headwinds in the recent past. (MINT_PRINT)
The automobile dealerships have been witnessing several headwinds in the recent past. (MINT_PRINT)
The automobile dealerships have been witnessing several headwinds in the recent past. (MINT_PRINT)
The automobile dealerships have been witnessing several headwinds in the recent past.

The supply chain disruption in the auto industry is gradually easing, indicates a study by research agency ICRA. It has conducted a survey on automobile dealerships, which shows how favourable demand in select segments and gradual easing of supply chain disruptions are creating a positive sentiment in the auto sector.

(Also read: Slavia, Virtus demand push Skoda, Volkswagen to production overdrive in India)

The automobile dealerships have been witnessing several headwinds in the recent past. These include subdued demand for two-wheelers, supply constraints impacting the growth of passenger vehicle sales, and a high base effect limiting the growth in the tractors segment. The survey claims that select segments have been witnessing demand recovery.

ICRA claims that 80 per cent of the two-wheeler dealer respondents indicated that demand for new motorcycles and scooters remains weaker than last year, owing to the extended work from home, and education from home. It also claims that undistributed rainfall affected demand for motorcycles in the rural markets.

On the passenger vehicle front, retail demand for PVs remains healthy, claims the study. It claims that 53 per cent of the respondents selling passenger vehicles have said that demand in this segment has improved compared to last year, despite the supply chain constraints such as semiconductor shortages that have impacted vehicle production.

The study claims that semiconductor availability has been improving on a sequential basis over the past few months. This is eventually helping in the production and supply of passenger vehicles, resulting in sequential growth. However, the long waiting periods for passenger vehicles are still a concern for the industry stakeholders. The study says that 92 per cent of the P{V dealer respondents have indicated that waiting periods have increased compared to the last year on account of supply constraints.

Speaking about the findings, Nithya Debbadi, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, said that while dealership segments are witnessing varied headwinds, supply is improving on a sequential basis and demand has been improving in select segments. "The stable financing environment also augurs well with improving demand. Lower inventory is expected to reduce working capital borrowings and accordingly interest costs for the dealers and support their net margins. Further, due to low inventory levels, dealer discounts have also been minimal, which has further supported earnings of dealerships. Given these supporting factors, ICRA’s outlook on the automobile dealerships is stable," Debbadi further added.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 04:29 PM IST
TAGS: cars scooters motorcycles auto industry
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW i7 electric sedan makes world debut, to rival Mercedes EQS
BMW i7 electric sedan makes world debut, to rival Mercedes EQS
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
Europe car sales plunge 19% as war wipes out recovery prospects
Europe car sales plunge 19% as war wipes out recovery prospects
In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled
In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled
Auto industry supply chain woes easing gradually, indicates ICRA study
Auto industry supply chain woes easing gradually, indicates ICRA study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city