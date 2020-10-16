Audi Q2 aims to open doors for customers into luxury car segment

Audi Q2 has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex showroom). While it has been brought to India via the CBU (completely built unit) route, the company expects it to be a key volume driver and believes it could be a tempting offering for those who want to break into the luxury car segment in the country.

Audi Q2 pricing (ex showroom, India) Standard ₹ 34.99 lakh Premium ₹ 40.89 lakh Premium Plus I ₹ 44.64 lakh Premium Plus II ₹ 45.14 lakh Technology ₹ 48.89 lakh

While the upper variants may still make the Q2 a tad expensive - it is being brought in via the CBU route as mentioned before, the Standard trim could be the most lucrative for buyers on a budget.

Q2 is the smallest member of the Q family of Audi SUVs. It is 4,191 mm in length, 1,794 mm in width, 1,508 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,601 mm. Powering it is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and the SUV has a favourable power-to-weight ratio with Quattro as standard to make it a engaging vehicle to drive.

Audi believes it has a whole lot to offer to the enthusiasts as well as the wider car-buying audience. "Q2 is a luxury all-rounder which is big on features and extends the successful Q-family," said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon. "We are primarily looking at the younger car-buying audience while even those looking for their first luxury car will like this product."

Dhillon also stresses that while costs and financing can be worked out before purchasing a vehicle, concerns over post-sales maintenance cost often hang heavy in the minds of those looking to enter the luxury segment. "It is because of this that we have brought in the Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance," he said.

And while there is no word yet on whether Q2 will be locally produced at a future date, Dhillon believes it will find its mark in the market. "We have already received 100 orders for the car and I am confident of its success," he said.