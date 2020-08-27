Audi launches RS Q8, its most powerful SUV, at 2.07 crore

Audi India on Thursday officially launched RS Q8 here at ₹2.07 crore (ex showroom). The launch of the RS version of the most powerful SUV from Audi in India comes after the Q8 itself was brought in earlier this year. Aimed squarely at the driving enthusiast, the RS Q8 promises to marry performance with the luxury of being inside what is the company's flagship SUV.

With 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque, the RS Q8 is easily the most powerful SUV from Audi and is powered by a 4.0L TFSI Twin Turbo petrol engine. There is also a mild-hybrid system in place with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system that promises to enhance efficiency while improving performance.

Audi RS Q8 is targeted towards luxury sports car fans.

Little wonder then that the RS Q8 is also the fastest production SUV around Nordschleife with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

(In pics: Audi RS Q8)

That it has a commanding road presence is quite clear but its shape and form is no deterrent towards sprinting ahead. The RS Q8 can hit 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds which is fast by every standard but absolutely blazing for an SUV.

While it is unlikely to hit its top-speed potential anywhere - not legally anyway, the RS Q8 can go up to 305 kmph, mechanically speaking. And pushing it forward are 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

The RS Q8 gets an extensive list of features as standard - expected considering the price point it is offered at. This includes all-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalized drive settings. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard.

The cabin of Audi RS Q8.

Among the optional extras on the RS Q8 are panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound.

Audi has already been aiming big with the Q8 and the RS Q8, while targeted at an even more niche buying audience, is likely to be a big statement of intent. "It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. "We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

The RS Q8 firmly enters a territory which is currently patrolled by the likes of Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe.