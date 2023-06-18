Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Quick review

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced between ₹1.92 lakh and ₹2.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
It is powered by a 249 cc, oil-cooled engien that produces 26.13 bhp and 22 Nm
The engine only comes alive at the top-end of the rev range so the rider needs to keep it in a lower gear.
The fuel efficiency according to MID was 27 kmpl when engine was pushed continuously.
The handling is one of the strong suites of the motorcycle. The front brake lacks bite and the rear ABS interferes a bit too soon
The exhaust note is not particularly special at idle. But it does sound a lot better near the redline
The Gixxer SF 250 attracts a lot of attention on road especially in this colour scheme. There are other colours on offer as well.
Apart from the turn indicators, Suzuki has equipped the motorcycle with LED lighting.
The all digital instrument cluster shows plenty of information and comes with Bluetooth