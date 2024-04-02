Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars

Audi India on Monday announced that the luxury car manufacturer registered a 33 per cent growth in FY24. The German auto giant claimed to have sold a total of 7,027 units of passenger vehicles in the last financial year. In the first quarter of this calendar year as well, Audi India retailed 1,046 units, claimed the auto OEM.

While the automaker registered an impressive 33 per cent growth in new passenger vehicle sales, the company's pre-owned car business Audi Approved: plus recorded a 50 per cent growth in the last fiscal. In the period between January and March 2024, Audi Approved: plus claims to have witnessed a robust growth of 25 per cent.

Watch: 2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

Audi India has said that despite the notable challenges such as supply chain disruptions, the company has recorded 33 per cent growth. This hints at the rising demand for luxury cars in India. Buoyed by this trend, the car manufacturer believes luxury car sales in India will cross the milestone of 50,000 units annual sales in this calendar year.

Speaking on the sales performance, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said the company has recorded robust growth in the last financial year on the back of a diverse portfolio. “We have seen robust growth of 33% in FY23-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024," he added.

Meanwhile revealing its business plan, Audi India has stated that the brand will continue to expand its Audi Approved: plus network further in 2024. The automaker is planning to add four more pre-owned retail facilities this year, which will take the total number of Audi Approved: plus facilities to 30.

