Audi e-tron GT set to expand EV rivalry; bookings open from today
Audi e-tron GT will be the third electric vehicle from the German giant in India and one that could raise the bar higher still.
Internationally, the Audi e-tron GT is offered in two trims - the standard e-tron GT Quattro and the performance-oriented RS e-tron GT.
Audi India may have entered the electric vehicle game after some of its direct rivals in the country but is now appearing determined to take a lead. While the e-tron and e-tron Sportback launched earlier this year have already helped the German giant have the widest EV choice for Indian buyers, the Audi e-tron GT is raring to further expand the list of options and underline Audi's intent to play a greater role in the country's EV landscape.
Bookings for Audi e-tron GT have been opened from today - Wednesday, September 8 - at a token amount of ₹10 lakh.
While the automaker is gearing up to launch the performance-oriented e-tron GT electric vehicle in the Indian car market soon, it already offers the EV in international markets in two trims. These include the standard e-tron GT Quattro model and performance-oriented RS e-tron GT. Once the e-tron GT electric car is launched in India, Audi will become the only carmaker in the country to have up to three fully electric models on offer.
Internationally, the e-tron GT come equipped with an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that delivers charge to an electric motor. The standard model churns out 469hp of power while the RS variant develops 590hp. The standard four-door coupe EV is claimed to have a driving range of 487km on a single charge while the RS trim is claimed to have 471 km of range. on full charge. These figures are as per the European WLTP cycle.
Audi e-tron GT can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds while the RS version is even quicker at 3.3 seconds. The electric vehicle, that has been co-developed by Audi and Porsche, weighs around 2300 kilos.
Internationally, the Audi e-tron GT locks horns with the likes of Tesla Model S, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan EV.