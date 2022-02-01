Copyright © HT Media Limited
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second

The all-new Aston Martin DBX707 SUV will compete with rivals like Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM
Aston Martin DBX707 promises a top speed of 310 kmph.

British luxury car marquee Aston Martin on Tuesday has introduced the DBX707, which is being touted as the world's most powerful luxury SUV. The Aston Martin DBX707 comes promising 697 hp of peak power and an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds.

(Also Read: Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022)

The SUV is priced at $232,000. Aston Martin says production of the SUV will commence in the first quarter of 2022, with initial customer deliveries following in the second quarter. The SUV will compete with rivals such as Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus upon launch.

The all-new ultra-high-performance SUV is based on Aston Martin DBX, but the performance is a few notches above the standard version. The power source for this luxury SUV is a 4.0-litre V8 engine that has been retuned to churn out 697 hp of peak power and 900 Nm of massive torque as well. In order to make the engine deliver the maddening numbers, Aston Martin has fitted a new pair of turbochargers to the SUV alongside calibrating the engine that ensures the additional boost.

The Aston Martin DBX707 gets a completely new quad-exit active exhaust system that produces unmatchable sound. To match the monstrous power and torque output, Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a nine-speed wet-clutch gearbox that gets both automatic and manual modes allowing the driver quick shifting. It also gets an updated rear e-differential that is stronger and comes with a shorter 3:27 final drive ensuring better acceleration. It also helps in smooth high-speed cornering.

The all-new Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV gets a smart automatic all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to the front wheels and rear whenever and wherever is required the most.

To make the ride quality comfortable and smooth, the British car brand has given the SUV an updated air suspension, which includes revised dampers and springs for less body roll. It also comes with electronic Active Roll Control (eARC) system. An updated electronic steering system adds weight to the steering wheel.

Stopping energy for the SUV is delivered by carbon-ceramic six-piston calliper disc brakes measuring 16.5 inches in front and 15.4 inches at back. The disc brakes are fitted to standard-issue 22-inch wheels, while Aston Martin is also offering 23-inch wheels as an option.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 06:47 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV luxury car
