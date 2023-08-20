Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible is here

It is propelled by a V8 engine derived from Mercedes-AMG
It gets a completely redesigned face and new interior
Its fabric roof is electrically operated and takes 14 seconds to open
It takes 16 seconds to close at speeds of up to 50 km/h
The roof gets eight layers of insulation and is "acoustically enhanced"
Cabin gets a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen, which is in-house
The 4.0-liter V8 unit produces 671 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque
The car can achieve an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds
It gets a top speed of 325 km/h