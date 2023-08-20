Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible is here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 20, 2023

It is propelled by a V8 engine derived from Mercedes-AMG

It gets a completely redesigned face and new interior

Its fabric roof is electrically operated and takes 14 seconds to open 

It takes 16 seconds to close at speeds of up to 50 km/h

 Check product page

The roof gets eight layers of insulation and is "acoustically enhanced"

Cabin gets a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen, which is in-house

The 4.0-liter V8 unit produces 671 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque

The car can achieve an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds

It gets a top speed of 325 km/h
For detailed report...
Click Here