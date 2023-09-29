Aston Martin DB12 supercar launched in India at 4.59 crore

Aston Martin DB12 was officially launched in India on Friday at a price of ₹4.59 crore (ex-showroom). The Aston Martin DB12 is a successor to the DB11 but while the underpinnings may be largely similar, there is much that is new that the newer model has on offer.

The Aston Martin DB12 comes into India via the import route but that was obvious. The supercar market in the country remains microscopic even though the likes of Ferrari and McLaren are present through a select few models of their own. Lamborghini has been ruling the tiny territory but then again, Urus SUV is quite the showstopper across the world. As such, the entry of Aston Martin DB12, in many ways, marks a new dawn.

The DB12 has a low-slung profile which is tailormade to underline its aerodynamic credentials. While from many angles, it may appear similar to the DB11, the new Aston Martin logo leaves no doubt that this here is the absolute latest that the British manufacturer has on offer.

What's also new is the V12 from the DB11 has been replaced with a four-litre turbo V8 engine, a move necessitated by newer emission norms in many parts of the world. Make no mistake though because performance credentials remains as solid as ever - 670 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The suspension set up is also absolutely new and features adaptive dampers. The other highlights include 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires, Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff) and three drive modes - GT, Sport and Sport+. At its most capable, the Aston Martin DB12 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 325 kmph.

