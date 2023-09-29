Aston Martin DB12 launches in India today. Here is what to expect

Aston Martin DB12 is all set for its India debut today with the supercar descending in the country via the import route. Referred to as a super tourer, the Aston Martin DB12 is the successor model to the DB11 and sports plenty of design changes on the outside as well as new cabin highlights.

The supercar market in India may be microscopic at present but several key global players are still looking at having a say here. A super-rich customer base is far more willing to make big-ticket purchases now than ever before, providing brands like Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini an opportunity to showcase their respective models here. The Aston Martin DB12, therefore, does have a lot of potential to find favour among the elite among elites.

Unveiled for the first time in May of this year, the DB12 from the British supercar manufacturer is also its first model to sport the new brand badge. A super imposing radiator grille on the face is one of the biggest updates on the model when compared to the DB11. The front lighting has also been updated while the supercar now gets a wider track width. It stands on 21-inch wheels.

Aston Martin DB12: Cabin highlights

In the cabin, the Aston Martin DB12 boasts of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is 3D mapping for navigation and a 390-watt 11 Speaker Aston Martin Audio System. For occupants, the model offers a two-plus-two seat setup.

Aston Martin DB12: Specifications

It is in how the Aston Martin DB12 moves is where the real magic is at. The DB12 gets a four-litre twin-turbo V8 that replaces the V12 engine that was found inside the DB11. This engine is capable of producing a thunderous 670 bhp and offers around 800 Nm of torque. The top speed is at an audacious 325 kmph and the DB12 can fire from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. Offering three drive modes - GT, Sport and Sport+, the supercar also boasts of additional drive-related highlights like adaptive dampers, Michelin Acoustic Tyre Technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control (TC), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Positive Torque Control (PTC), among others.

Aston Martin DB12: Expected pricing and rivals

The DB12 from Aston Martin is likely to be priced at around ₹4.8 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian car market. Upon its launch, it will go up against Ferrari Roma in the full frontal battle.

