Android Auto's new user interface is here in India. Know what's new

Google announced the introduction of the updated Android Auto at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 last month. The company previewed some of the features of updated Android Auto at I/O 2022 as well. The US tech major started rolling out the new Android Auto globally last month, and now it has started rolling out the same in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 20:52 PM
The new Android Auto comes with various user interface updates and experience changes.
Google claims that the user interface updates in the new Android Auto will give the drivers a more personal and easy-to-use experience. Here are what's new in the updated Android Auto.

New cards

Unlike the previous edition of Android Auto, the new version's user interface gets a card-based appearance. The screen shows three different cards by default. The largest one is dedicated to navigation, which takes 60 per cent of the total screen, while the other two can be destination and music cards. They are fitted in the rest of the screen space. This card-based user interface comes in line with Google's Material You philosophy. The media card even shows the album art.

Relocated menu button and icons

The menu button has been shifted towards the driver's side, and there are shortcuts for settings, phone, maps and YouTube Music in the quick launch section. The quick launcher shows recently used apps in the dedicated section. Instead of showing the time and battery charge level of the connected smart device on the top left, the icons are shown in the bottom right corner in the updated Android Auto user interface. The mic icon in the updated Android Auto user interface has been relocated just beside the menu button and is now more accessible.

Adaptable display

The updated Android Auto user interface is highly adaptable. This means the UI layout can adapt to different screen sizes. As Google claims, the new UI of Android Auto will be available for cars that have larger displays, as well as it will work in smaller display-enabled vehicles as well.

Google Assistant

Besides the new user interface, Google Assistant virtual smart assistant functionality now comes with new features. It offers smart suggestions, missed call alerts, and instant access to music and podcasts as well. The smart suggestion comes as a highly useful feature in the updated Android Auto. However, it can be distracting for a driver.

Seekable progress bar

The updated user interface of Android Auto comes with a seekable progress bar for music and podcasts that allows the users to skip ahead in a song or a podcast.

WhatsApp call

The updated Android Auto allows WhatsApp call functionality. This means the user can now make and receive WhatsApp calls as preferred. Also the user can check messages as well.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 20:52 PM IST
TAGS: connected ca car technology
