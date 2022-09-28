Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trim options, with diesel and petrol powertrains.

Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat took delivery of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N as her ‘new member’ on the very first day of Navratri 2022. Phogat has tweeted the image of her family taking delivery of the SUV and tagged Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon responded to the wrestler and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist's Twitter post by calling the moment a bonus and privilege. He also said that the wrestler is one of the first customers of the new SUV. He also welcomed the wrestler to the Scorpio-N family.

Phogat took to Twitter and shared a series of photos with her husband, fellow gold medal-winning wrestler Pawan Kumar and their two-year-old son. Responding to the tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that he hopes the car proves as tough as Phogat. She tweeted, "What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day.. welcoming our new member 🚘 on the 1st day of Navratri 🧿 (Mahindra Scorpio-N) Thank you so much @anandmahindra Sir for launching such an Incredible Car." In response to that, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you!"

This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you! @geeta_phogat https://t.co/4njzQuaTD2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 26, 2022

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has been built ground-up on an all-new architecture. The SUV registered a record by garnering more than 100,000 bookings in less than 30 minutes of bookings opening on 30th July 2022.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trim options, with diesel and petrol powertrains. It also offers two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive options across its variants.

The two engine options for the SUV are a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel unit. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

