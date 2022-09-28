HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Anand Mahindra Welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat To Scorpio N Family

Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trim options, with diesel and petrol powertrains.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 11:01 AM
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)

Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat took delivery of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N as her ‘new member’ on the very first day of Navratri 2022. Phogat has tweeted the image of her family taking delivery of the SUV and tagged Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon responded to the wrestler and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist's Twitter post by calling the moment a bonus and privilege. He also said that the wrestler is one of the first customers of the new SUV. He also welcomed the wrestler to the Scorpio-N family.

(Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N goes XUV700 way, waiting period stretches to over two years)

Phogat took to Twitter and shared a series of photos with her husband, fellow gold medal-winning wrestler Pawan Kumar and their two-year-old son. Responding to the tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that he hopes the car proves as tough as Phogat. She tweeted, "What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day.. welcoming our new member 🚘 on the 1st day of Navratri 🧿 (Mahindra Scorpio-N) Thank you so much @anandmahindra Sir for launching such an Incredible Car." In response to that, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you!"

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has been built ground-up on an all-new architecture. The SUV registered a record by garnering more than 100,000 bookings in less than 30 minutes of bookings opening on 30th July 2022.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trim options, with diesel and petrol powertrains. It also offers two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive options across its variants.

The two engine options for the SUV are a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel unit. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra ScorpioN
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: An exorbitant exercise in electric extravagance
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: An exorbitant exercise in electric extravagance
Watch: This self-drive combat vehicle could redefine wars of the future
Watch: This self-drive combat vehicle could redefine wars of the future

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city